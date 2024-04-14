(Video) TNT Sports pundits predict every Liverpool result to end of season in title race verdict

We’re now at that stage of the season where every fixture can be analysed in terms of where the Premier League title race may be won or lost for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Ahead of this weekend’s matches, TNT Sports pundits Laura Woods and Rio Ferdinand took on the task of predicting each result for those three teams in the run-in to the campaign, and duly coming out with who they think will be crowned champions on or before 19 May.

The ex-Manchester United defender believes that the Reds will go unbeaten in their final seven games but slip up with draws at Fulham, Everton and Aston Villa, duly finishing third in the table and missing out to City by three points.

Woods’ predictions offer greater hope to Liverpool fans, as she thinks Jurgen Klopp will win every remaining match as a Premier League manager.

However, even that mightn’t be enough to see him end his reign at Anfield with the title, as she’s also predicted Arsenal and City to be perfect from hereon, with the Gunners pipping us to first place on goal difference.

Obviously neither of those scenarios is desirable to us, as we’d dearly love for Klopp to bow out with a second Premier League crown, but if one of those selections had to play out, we’d rather it be Ferdinand’s so that we’re not left nursing the agony of missing out on glory by the wafer-thin criterion of goal difference.

You can view the pundits’ predictions in full below, via TNT Sports on YouTube: