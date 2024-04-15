(Video) Jamie Carragher analyses why ‘chaotic’ Liverpool risk missing out on Premier League title

Jamie Carragher analysed the ‘chaotic’ nature of Liverpool’s counterattacking play and how a lack of composure may cost them in the Premier League title race.

The Reds have been dismally wasteful in recent matches, dropping points against Manchester United and Crystal Palace despite creating a host of gilt-edged chances against both teams, and their six-game rolling average for shot conversion has plummeted since February.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, the ex-Anfield defender analysed a few passages of play from Jurgen Klopp’s side where they failed to make the most of opportunities they’d have been expected to score.

Carragher said: “Is there a theme of certain types of chances that, when you look at Manchester City, they’re a bit more controlled? Liverpool are a bit more chaotic. How often do they find themselves in these positions where someone is running through on goal and it’s so frantic – it’s never really controlled.”

He also pored through Curtis Jones’ glaring miss against Palace yesterday, stating: “If Kevin De Bruyne is in this situation, Bernardo Silva, they make the right pass. We run it on – [Cody] Gakpo, it’s a decent pass, but does Curtis Jones look fully comfortable? It’s a poor touch. The ball then bobbles up and he puts it wide.”

There are definitely a few examples of promising counterattacks from which Liverpool failed to score this season, from the one against the Eagles on Sunday to a five-on-two at Old Trafford last week and the breakaway which ended with Trent Alexander-Arnold hitting the crossbar against Arsenal at Anfield.

If the Reds get any such opportunities in their remaining six Premier League games, they simply can’t afford to waste them if they’re to displace Man City by 6pm on 19 May.

You can view Carragher’s analysis in full below, via @SkySportsPL on X: