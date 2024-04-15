(Video) ‘Have to play…’ – Ex-Spurs player urges £30m Liverpool ace to consider leaving Anfield

One Liverpool player has been advised to consider whether his career would be best served by leaving Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher deputised commendably for Alisson Becker during the latter’s injury absence over the past couple of months, but the Brazilian was immediately restored to the starting line-up for the defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday upon regaining fitness.

On Sunday night’s edition of ESPN FC, host Dan Thomas asked panelist Kasey Keller what the 25-year-old should do, with it being clear that he’s once again the Reds’ second choice in nets.

The ex-Tottenham and USA goalkeeper replied: “I’d have to play. I’d be leaving, for sure. I had that at Spurs. Spurs had made a decision at board level that they wanted to be young and British and I was neither, so we had a lot of conversations and I had the opportunity to go to ‘Gladbach in the break. I wanted to go and play.”

It’s a dilemma which has confronted Kelleher before. Does he remain loyal to the club which gave him his break in professional football, or move on in pursuit of being an undisputed first choice elsewhere now that he’s 25?

It’s been suggested by James Pearce that Liverpool would demand at least £30m for the Irishman, which is the minimum they should be asking for a goalkeeper who’s proven that he can excel at the highest level.

The Reds will surely want to keep him, even with Jurgen Klopp departing in a few weeks’ time, but if the Cork native were to desire a fresh start elsewhere, it’d be hard to deny him that opportunity.

You can view Keller’s comments in full below (from 6:59), via ESPN FC on YouTube: