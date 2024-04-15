(Images) Klopp, Van Dijk and other Liverpool representatives pay respects on Hillsborough anniversary

On the anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster, it was fitting that representatives from the club paid their respects at Anfield – including Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, those present were: ‘LFC CEO Billy Hogan and Sir Kenny Dalglish, and the respective managers and captains of the club’s men’s and women’s teams…

‘So too did representatives of the Reds’ U21s and U18s squads, as well as club ambassadors Ian Rush, John Barnes and Natasha Dowie, and later the Lord Mayor, Cllr Mary Rasmussen, and Leader of Liverpool City Council Cllr Liam Robinson.’

This is always a day when the club, the city and the football world reflects on events that led to loss of 97 lives in 1989 – whilst the search for justice continues after all this time.

The thoughts of everyone at Empire of the Kop are with those who lost their lives that day, their families, the survivors and every affected by this disastrous event in football history.

