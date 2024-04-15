(Video) Klopp: “why should we win the league” after Palace performance

Liverpool fans will still be coming to terms with the loss against Crystal Palace that has seriously hampered our chances of winning the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp gave his honest take on events.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the boss said: “If we play like we did in the first half, how should we win the league?

“If we play like we did in the second half, we can win football games.

“If we can win football games, we will see how many we can win and then we want to be around when the other guys struggle, if they struggle.”

It was an interview that is tough for our supporters to watch as we can all see and feel the hurt from the 56-year-old, as we let a massive chance pass us by.

Although Arsenal losing softened the blow, it just means that we had a greater chance of putting success in our hands but instead let it pass us by.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @beINSPORTS_EN on X:

"If we play like that in the first half why should we win the league?" Jürgen Klopp was reflective as Liverpool dropped points against Crystal Palace. 🎤@zmansour75#beINPL #LIVCRY #LFC pic.twitter.com/JTUeZDHihW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 14, 2024

