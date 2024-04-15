(Video) Neville comments on ‘flat’ Liverpool fans after Palace loss

Liverpool fans have every reason to feel downbeat after an unprecedented run of poor results has left us wondering whether a potential dream season could end in a nightmare.

Speaking about our loss to Crystal Palace, Gary Neville said: “Difficult day for [Liverpool] today, a really disappointing day.

“The crowd felt a bit flat, watching it on the screens that we’ve got here, and a bad day for them.

“There may be a bit of a reality check that the FA Cup’s gone, maybe Europe’s gone and maybe the Premier League title’s gone and Jurgen Klopp’s last season’s going to potentially end with just the Carabao Cup.”

It was set up for an end to the season where every game had to be treated like a final by players and supporters alike, something we haven’t seen in our last two home matches.

We’re edging closer to an end to a season we never really saw coming and time is rapidly running out if we want to turn our fortunes around.

You can watch Neville’s comments (from 13:15) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

