(Video) Neville makes Atalanta prediction following poor run of Liverpool results

Liverpool fans could not have imagined our season collapsing so quickly and dramatically but we still have a glimmer of hope of turning things around, starting with a game against Atalanta.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, Gary Neville said: “[Liverpool] could still gather that emotion, they could go to Atalanta and do something ridiculous knowing them – that’s the way they are in Europe.”

It would be a monumental ask to go to Italy and score three or four goals without reply, especially whilst playing the way the team are at the moment.

Let’s just hope that the improbable does happen and that it can provide us with the impetus to regain the form we need to try and win either of the two competitions we’re still in.

You can watch Neville’s comments (from 11:40) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

