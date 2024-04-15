(Video) Not Klopp’s fault; Neville makes scathing Liverpool squad statement

It’s been a disastrous run of results for Liverpool and in a matter of weeks, we may well have thrown away our chances of a fairytale ending for Jurgen Klopp, with Gary Neville sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former defender said: “Jurgen Klopp is getting the very best out of this Liverpool team and this Liverpool squad and what we’re now seeing is probably what they are.”

It seems a little too harsh to say that this team is one that would lose this number of games and keep dropping points but given our recent form, it’s hard to argue against it.

Our manager would be the first to direct credit towards a squad that has got us into a position that we were competing on four fronts but time for a reaction is quickly running out.

You can view Neville’s comments (from 11:29) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

