‘I have no doubt…’ – Liverpool fans could be clamouring for Amorim after 29y/o’s endorsement

Ruben Amorim has been given a glowing character reference by one Premier League midfielder amid his ongoing links with Liverpool.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda claimed on Monday that the Sporting Lisbon boss is the only manager that the Anfield hierarchy want to take over from Jurgen Klopp, with negotiations believed to be underway with his agents.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha – who played under him at two clubs – is convinced that the 39-year-old would be a success on Merseyside.

The 29-year-old midfielder said of Amorim (via Fabrizio Romano): “If he signs for Liverpool, I have no doubt that people will like his personality. I believe he is a great option to replace Klopp. He’s used to dealing with pressure.”

Amorim could be a two-time Portuguese league champion by the time he (maybe) arrives at Liverpool, having won the title with Sporting in 2021 – their first in 19 years – and being on course to do so again over the coming weeks.

That trophy-winning nous is a quality which could well distinguish him from other rumoured candidates such as Roberto De Zerbi, and it also helps that he carries himself with grace and charm.

In addition to Palhinha’s comments, a feature in this month’s edition of World Soccer magazine described him as a ‘consummate media performer’ who’s ‘jovial, eloquent and good to listen to’, highlighting the contrast between him and more combustible peers such as Jose Mourinho and Sergio Conceicao.

As the Fulham midfielder also referenced, Amorim has proven himself at a club in Sporting where the pressure to compete for league titles on an annual basis is intense, which should stand as ideal preparation for taking over at a club of Liverpool’s expectations.

That blend of trophy-winning experience and amicable personality could have Reds fans clamouring for him to take over from Klopp, who also boasts those traits in abundance.

