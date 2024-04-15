Fabrizio Romano: ‘Interest emerging’ in Liverpool maestro, fate could ‘depend on new manager’

According to Fabrizio Romano, the future of one Liverpool youngster could be contingent on the identity of the club’s next manager.

Fabio Carvalho has been unable to establish himself at Anfield since his transfer from Fulham two years ago, although he’s currently enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Hull City, which may yet see him force a way into the reckoning at his parent club.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian claimed that the 21-year-old is attracting growing interest due to his form at the MKM Stadium, although nothing concrete is likely to materialise in the near future.

Romano wrote: “After some fine form on loan at Hull City, there is some interest emerging in Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho. At the moment it’s just interest in terms of calling to ask for the situation, not a negotiation with Liverpool so it’s too early to discuss a potential formula of the deal or similar.

“Liverpool won’t decide now, it will depend on new manager, there are many things to sort before discussing Fabio’s future but his performances are appreciated by many clubs.”

Carvalho’s goal against QPR at the weekend was his third in four games and his eighth in 16 matches since joining Hull on loan, a refreshing contrast to the abortive spell that he endured at RB Leipzig earlier in the season, where most of his 15 appearances were token outings off the bench (Transfermarkt).

His rich vein of form contrasts with the untimely wastefulness of Liverpool’s current forwards, whose finishing has deserted them at the worst possible time of the season.

There’s no guarantee that the 21-year-old would come back to Anfield and shoot the lights out, but he’s doing everything in his power to fight for a long-term future at his parent club.

As Romano stated, a lot could depend on who’s appointed to replace Jurgen Klopp, and whether they see Carvalho as an integral part of their plans on Merseyside.

For now, all the youngster can do is maintain his excellent form for Hull. If he fires them into the play-offs and subsequently promotion to the Premier League, he may be impossible to ignore for the next Liverpool manager.

