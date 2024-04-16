(Video) Alexander-Arnold compares former Liverpool teammate to Ronaldo

Liverpool fans are aware of the talents of our players but when compliments for ex-Reds come from teammates, it must mean more – especially from a player as talented as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on The Overlap, the vice captain spoke about Sadio Mane: “He had everything, the movement was unbelievable, with him as an athlete he was probably in the end similar to [Cristiano] Ronaldo I would say.

“He had the jump, he could get up, he was fast.”

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold destroys Robertson with brutal assist put-down

After saying that the Senegalese forward was the one teammate our No.66 is glad that he didn’t have to play against, it’s clear the Scouser has a lot of respect for the 32-year-old.

Now Al-Nassr get to enjoy watching both Cristiano Ronaldo and our former player in the same team but it’s safe to say the best days are behind the duo.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Mane (from 43:08) via The Overlap on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…