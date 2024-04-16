(Video) Alexander-Arnold destroys Robertson with brutal assist put-down

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will forever be connected, not just because they play as full-backs but for the fierce competition they have in trying to beat each other’s numbers each season.

Speaking on The Overlap, the vice captain was asked about the friendly rivalry the pair share: “There was [a competition], we haven’t done it in years now but there was for about two or three years – I’m still unbeaten in it!

“But I always say it’s about the quality of the assist as well, he can pass to someone here, you turn and whip one top bin or take on four players and score – and he’ll claim the assist.

“I’ll play a 60-yard pass, get the assist and it’ll be like, ‘yeah, that’s a proper assist!'”

It was all very tongue-in-cheek from the Scouser and shows the playful yet competitive spirit that’s present between two good friends.

It seems that the assist competitions are behind the wing men but we’re sure there’s still enough reason for the pair to think they’re better than the other!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Robertson (from 12:36) via The Overlap on YouTube:

