(Video) Alexander-Arnold names ex-Man Utd man in dream dinner guests

Trent Alexander-Arnold is clearly a young man who loves football and that was very much on show during his in depth interview with Gary Neville.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser was asked to name his three dream dinner guests and said: “I’d say; Stevie G, Zidane and probably Ronaldo I’d say.”

Naming all three is not really a surprise for someone who adores the game but perhaps links to a former Manchester United man may shock some.

Perhaps one day this meeting of minds could come to fruition although we’d all probably most like to hear the two boyhood Reds sharing their Anfield insights.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s dinner guest comments (from 13:14) via The Overlap on YouTube:

