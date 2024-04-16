(Video) Alexander-Arnold on times he ‘needed a b*********’ from Klopp

Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool has been legendary and he would be the first to thank those who have played under him during this period, including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on The Overlap about the manager, our vice captain said: “There have been times when I’ve needed a b********* and there’s been times when I’ve not needed it, and I need a bit of love and guidance, and he’s been there for me and he’s someone that I can go into his office, even if it’s not football related, and speak to him to vent and get things off my chest.

“He’s always encouraging the lads to go into his office and speak to him, and he’s there to give answers and be honest about the decisions he makes. If you’re going to the manager with questions, the gaffer has to be honest with you.”

It’s a refreshingly honest assessment from the Scouser and shows why the German is so respected by those who are lucky enough to play under him.

It was always going to be a big job to replace the 56-year-old but the more we learn about how extra special the manager is, it’s looking even tougher.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Klopp (from 3:33) via The Overlap on YouTube:

