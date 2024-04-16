(Video) Alexander-Arnold shares new manager fears ahead of Klopp’s departure

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s entire career has been played under Jurgen Klopp and with the manager leaving this summer, big changes are looming.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap about the arrival of a new boss, the Scouser said: “I’d probably say I’m sat on the fence with regards to my feelings on a new manager coming in.

“It’ll be a completely different situation and it’s going to be weird to then turn up to pre-season, having to adopt a new playing style.

“Whereas now, without anything getting said to me, I know all the manager wants me to play, and I turn up to pre-season, I know to jump there, I’m to press there, but for this summer, my next pre-season will have a completely different message.”

It’s an understandable feeling of apprehension from our No.66 as there’s going to be so many changes within the club, in such a short amount of time.

Let’s hope we can arrive in the new campaign full of confidence from a successful end to this one and give the new person in charge the best chance of success.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on a new manager (from 7:38) via The Overlap on YouTube:

