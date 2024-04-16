(Video) Alexander-Arnold names ex-Liverpool transfer target as ‘best friend in football’

Getting to know how players operate outside of football is always interesting and learning who Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best friend in the game is, will certainly interest many.

Speaking on The Overlap, the 25-year-old provided the answer to his best mates as: “I would say, club – Robbo, internationals – probably Jude.”

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold compares former Liverpool teammate to Ronaldo

After such a long transfer saga with Jude Bellingham last summer, to hear that our vice captain has such a strong bond with a man who’s now ripping it up with Real Madrid – makes it even more frustrating a deal couldn’t be completed.

The alternatives of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo weren’t exactly too bad though!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Bellingham (from 12:22) via The Overlap on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…