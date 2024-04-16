(Video) Alexander-Arnold names ‘worst nightmare’ former teammate; thankful he never played against

Liverpool have had some amazing players in the last few years and Trent Alexander-Arnold has had the pleasure of playing with most of them, although he’s thankful he didn’t play against one in particular.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser discussed Sadio Mane: “He’s the one player that I played with that I always thought I’m thankful I never played against, he would have been my worst nightmare”

We don’t really need to add much more to this, it’s pretty obvious why anyone would hate having to come up against our former No.10 and his departure from the Reds was a tough one for all of us to take.

Thankfully, we haven’t had to cope too much with seeing the attacker before or after his Anfield career as his best days were spent under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Mane (from 42:54) via The Overlap on YouTube:

