(Video) Darren Bent is starting to get tormented by Liverpool player who ‘does so many good things’

Darren Bent has aired his frustrations about one Liverpool player who he believes has many positive traits but is ‘starting to cost’ his team.

The Reds have been dogged by their wastefulness in attack in recent games, particularly when dropping points to Manchester United and Crystal Palace in recent days, and Darwin Nunez is among those to come under scrutiny.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former England striker said: “I know Liverpool fans love Darwin Nunez. I like him, but some of those misses are starting to cost Liverpool.

“Listen, I love the things he does. He does so many good things. He’s running around, he works hard, he gets himself into great positions, but that last little bit of composure… At times, you can go ‘ha, it’s funny’, but it gets to a point where you start to go ‘alright, enough’s enough – start putting the ball in the net’.”

Bent’s sentiments about Nunez would probably be echoed by many Liverpool fans, with the Uruguayan impossible to dislike due to his indefatigable nature but also something of an enigma when it comes to some of the chances that he passes up.

It seems curious to question the finishing ability of a striker who’s already netted 18 times this season, but anyone who watches the Reds on a consistent basis will know that the 24-year-old’s tally ought to be considerably higher.

His recent form is part of the reason why we’re enduring our most difficult spell of the campaign, with his only goal in his last six appearances being the one where he charged down Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and saw the ball ricochet kindly into the net.

Nunez has been unfairly maligned for much of his time in England, but he and Liverpool could certainly do with ending his recent dry spell if we’re to prevent a once-promising season from fading to anti-climax.

You can check out Bent’s comments on Nunez below (from 1:17), via talkSPORT on YouTube: