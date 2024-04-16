(Video) ‘Scans have shown…’ – Sky Sports share Conor Bradley injury update live on air

Conor Bradley is set to be ruled out of Liverpool’s forthcoming matches with an ankle injury, although the setback doesn’t appear to be as serious as first feared.

The 20-year-old was forced off shortly after half-time during the defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, with James Pearce suggesting on the Walk On podcast that it could be a season-ending blow for the right-back.

However, Sky Sports News shared an update on the Northern Ireland international live on air this lunchtime, saying: “Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will be out for up to three weeks with the ankle injury that he sustained against Crystal Palace.

“Scans have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared, but it could be May before he’s back in training.”

Judging by the suggested timeline, Bradley could return to action for Liverpool’s home clash against Tottenham on 5 May, or the trip to Villa Park eight days later.

The youngster’s injury blow compounded the anguish of losing at Anfield for the second time in four days at the weekend, although at least it comes at the same time that we’ve welcomed back Trent Alexander-Arnold from his own period in the treatment room.

Here’s hoping that the Northern Ireland youngster makes a swift recovery and can still play a part in the Reds’ run-in to the season.

