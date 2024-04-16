Liverpool unlikely to block player’s exit if he wishes to leave this summer amid EPL interest

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to block one player from departing Anfield this summer if he were to seek a move elsewhere.

The injury to Alisson Becker in February paved the way for Caoimhin Kelleher to enjoy a prolonged run of starts for the Reds, but the 25-year-old instantly dropped back to the substitutes’ bench once the Brazilian was fit enough to return in the defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the Irishman is attracting renewed interest from Nottingham Forest, whose manager Nuno Espirito Santo was a goalkeeper in his playing days and is a ‘huge fan’ of our number 62.

It’s reported that Liverpool wouldn’t stand in Kelleher’s way if he wishes to move on in search of being an undisputed first-choice elsewhere, and the club’s next manager could be in the market for a new backup ‘keeper if the Cork native were to depart.

READ MORE: (Video) Darren Bent is starting to get tormented by Liverpool player who ‘does so many good things’

READ MORE: ‘We had a conversation…’ – World Cup semi-finalist says he was once close to joining Liverpool

Kelleher’s future has been a topic of discussion for some time now, and his excellent performances in deputising for Alisson over the past couple of months will surely have put him in the shop window.

Ex-Tottenham and USA goalkeeper Kasey Keller has urged the 25-year-old to consider a move away from Liverpool if he’s firmly second choice at Anfield, and with each passing summer, there’s a growing sense that the Irishman might yearn for a bigger billing elsewhere.

He deserves great credit for not expressing any desire to leave the Reds (publicly at least), but if he were to tell the hierarchy that he wants to try his luck at other club where he’d likely get regular game-time, it’d be difficult to deny him that opportunity.

Kelleher has never let his team down and has been very patient in waiting for his chance behind the imperious Alisson, and while obviously we’d love him to stay, we’d also understand if he were to seek pastures new.

One thing seems certain – he’ll have no shortage of suitors if he were to indicate that the time is right to move on from Liverpool, who in turn must use that to their advantage and extract the highest price possible for him. Anything shy of £30m shouldn’t even be entertained.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!