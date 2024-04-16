‘Why?’ – Paul Merson questions Jurgen Klopp decision during Liverpool’s defeat to Palace

Paul Merson has questioned why Harvey Elliott wasn’t handed more game time during Liverpool’s shock 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Reds had the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League table had they beaten the Selhurst Park-based outfit at the weekend but instead ended the weekend third in the table with Manchester City currently occupying top spot ahead of Arsenal.

Despite Jurgen Klopp promising a reaction from his side’s 3-0 Europa League defeat to Atalanta on Thursday night, the Merseysiders threw in a lacklustre first half performance and then wasted a handful of huge opportunities to find the back of the net after the break.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott were all introduced from the bench to help try and rescue the Reds but Merson believes the latter should’ve been given more of a chance to influence the game.

“Klopp’s a great manager,” the former Arsenal man told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop). “Why are you bringing Harvey Elliott on with ten minutes to go? Eight minutes to go? Give him 25-30. That’s one thing he is, a very good substitute. He affects football matches. But managers feel the pressure as well.”

Our No. 19 has struggled to break into the starting XI so far this term but has impressed whenever called upon from the bench.

The England youth international has three goals and seven assists to his name this season (across all competitions) and has spoken recently about his desire to start more games for his boyhood club.

The 21-year-old can be deployed in an advanced midfield role or as part of the front three and has the ability to calve open defences with his superb passing ability and impressive vision.

He does bring a lot of energy to the side when brought off the bench but he’ll be eager to make his mark from the start when handed the chance to do so between now and the end of the season.

