‘Needs another body’ – Neil Jones insists Liverpool must strengthen in one position this summer

Neil Jones is adamant that Liverpool need to strengthen one area of their squad with at least one new signing in the summer.

A period of significant change is approaching at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp soon stepping aside as manager (and his replacement as yet unknown) and Richard Hughes set to oversee his first transfer window as the club’s new sporting director.

Speaking to EOTK Insider, the journalist believes that those in power on Merseyside must treat the arrival of at least one central defender as a priority during the off-season, and possibly more depending on the preferred formation of the German’s successor.

Jones stated: “The centre-back position is definitely an area that needs another body, regardless of who the next manager is. Though, if the next manager plays with three centre-backs then, of course, that adds to it!

“I still think you’re in the same position with Ibou Konate when you signed him where, though he’s a really good player with serious potential, he misses too many games and you spend a lot of the season having to compensate for his absence.”

Even with Joel Matip sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and likely to depart in the summer once his contract expires, Liverpool still have four senior centre-backs who’ve proven capable of excelling at a high level.

Virgil van Dijk is one of the world’s best players in his position, although Jarell Quansah is still young, Joe Gomez is often required to deputise at full-back if needed, and as Jones mentioned, Konate is simply too injury-prone.

Ruben Amorim is the current frontrunner to replace Klopp as manager, and he’s deployed a three-man defence throughout his time at Sporting Lisbon, so there’s a strong chance that he’d seek to implement the same formation if he takes over at Anfield.

That’d leave Liverpool at risk of being threadbare when it comes to centre-back options and would duly see that position shoot up the priority list for the summer transfer window.

Even if the 39-year-old opts to go with just two starting central defenders, or if somebody else is appointed as manager, the Reds could do with adding to their ranks in that part of the squad during the off-season, particuarly if Matip departs as expected.

