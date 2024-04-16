‘Expect that to be sorted…’ – Neil Jones allays Liverpool fans’ worries over Anfield duo

Neil Jones has sought to allay Liverpool fans’ fears over the futures of two crucial first-team players at Anfield.

As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are approaching the final year of their respective contracts with the Reds, which may leave some supporters worried that the duo mightn’t renew terms with the club.

However, speaking to EOTK Insider, the journalist is confident that it won’t be much longer before the LFC hierarchy will tie down both players for another few years.

Jones stated: “There’s obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract and I personally expect that to be sorted. I also expect Virgil van Dijk to get a new contract.”

With Jurgen Klopp leaving in a few weeks’ time and speculation arising once more over Mo Salah’s future (his current deal also expires in June 2025), Liverpool could be at risk of facing into a period of alarming uncertainty.

We still don’t know who’ll be taking over from the German as the Reds’ next manager, and that process could be delaying the contract situations regarding Trent and Van Dijk.

It’s understandable that players might want to hold out until the managerial situation is sorted before committing their futures to a club, especially in the Dutchman’s instance as he turns 33 in July.

However, the duo’s status as captain and vice-captain makes it clear how highly they’re valued at Anfield, and there’s still enough time for them to assess their respective futures before the clock truly begins to tick on their existing deals.

Like Jones, we’ve every confidence that both Trent and Van Dijk will pen contract extensions well before the June 2025 expiry date, thus ensuring that Liverpool keep hold of two of their most integral players for another few years.

