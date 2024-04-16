Tim Sherwood ‘couldn’t believe’ what he witnessed from 24-y/o Liverpool player against Palace

It was an afternoon to forget for Liverpool on Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The result further dented our Premier League title hopes with us now sitting in third place – behind Arsenal on goal difference and two points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Despite missing a number of clear cut chances in the second half Jurgen Klopp’s side never really got going and Eberechi Eze’s early strike earned the visitors all three points on Merseyside.

Liverpool were miles off their opponents during the early stages of the game but it’s Ibou Konate who’s been singled out by Tim Sherwood for the role he played moments before Palace’s goal.

“It’s interesting to look at Konate, there, he just doesn’t move, he gets stuck there, he’s like Madame Tussauds, I just couldn’t believe it, it’s a bad position he’s picked up,” Sherwood said on Premier League Productions (via The Boot Room).

As on Thursday during our 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, not many Liverpool players were at their best against Palace.

There was a lack of intensity to our play, our decision making was poor and we simply weren’t clinical in front of goal.

No offence intended to Oliver Glasner’s side, but we can’t afford to be dropping points to a bottom half side if we’re wanting to win the title.

Konate wasn’t the only player to not cover himself in glory during the early stages as we were far too passive and allowed Palace too much time on the ball all over the park.

We need to improve again rapidly if we’re to have any chance of winning our second title under Klopp.

