(Video) Rafa Benitez on what Liverpool ‘need’ from the next manager after Klopp

Liverpool fans are fully aware that a new era is upon us this summer when Jurgen Klopp leaves and Rafa Benitez has provided some advice for the next person in charge.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “To manage a top side you need a special character.

“It’s very difficult to replace someone like Klopp and everyone expects the next manager to win. It’s not easy when you go in after a successful manager.

“There are too many things that you don’t want to change, but you have to adapt to your mentality and style. This transition is always difficult.

“When I signed for Liverpool they told me I had three years just to compete, so any manager will need time.”

It’s going to be a huge job to replace the 56-year-old at Anfield and not many not better about the pressure of arriving on Merseyside with big expectations – than our Istanbul gaffer.

We as fans will allow the new boss time to bed in but it’s going to need a special and talented person to try and capture the imagination of supporters and players quickly.

You can watch Benitez’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

🗣️ "You need a special character" Rafa Benitez says whoever takes over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool will need time and it will not be easy 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xhZ7LWHlAr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2024

