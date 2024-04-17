Werder Bremen release damning Naby Keita statement after ‘he let his team down’

Naby Keita’s Liverpool career will be largely remembered for the amount of games the midfielder was unable to play but his legacy in his new club already looks to be tarnished.

As reported on Werder Bremen’s club website: ‘Werder Bremen have suspended Naby Keïta until the end of the season. The club have also handed the midfielder a substantial fine. The 29-year-old will no longer train with the team or be part of the first-team dressing room.

“As a club, we won’t tolerate Naby’s behaviour. He let his team down in a time of difficulty surrounding our recent run of form and squad availability and put his own interests above those of the team. We can’t allow that. At this stage of the season, we need full focus on the remaining games and a team who stick together. That’s why we’ve been left with no alternative.”

It’s certainly not something we saw at Anfield from our former No.8, even if some questioned the availability of the player at times.

The 29-year-old clearly thinks he shouldn’t be on the bench and seeing as his team fell to a 5-0 loss in the same match, it perhaps shows that the Premier League winner is good enough to start in the Bundesliga.

With the team sat in 12th place, the Guinea international hasn’t had the dream return to Germany with just five appearances in the league so far this season.

13 games have been missed with fitness concerns and the captain of his nation has averaged just 12 league games a season in the past five years.

It doesn’t look like a relationship that will continue with the club who perform in the Weser Stadium and there may be another search for a new club this summer.

It’s such a shame that a man with obvious talent can’t stay fit enough to perform regularly but actions like this certainly won’t help his career going forward.

