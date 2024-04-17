‘I spoke to someone…’ – Journalist has heard great things from inside Liverpool about 20y/o wiz

Dean Jones has issued a glowing assessment of one Liverpool youngster, having received the inside track on him from a source at Anfield.

The journalist was discussing Conor Bradley during a recent appearance on the Ranks FC Podcast, and he couldn’t speak highly enough of the 20-year-old mentality as he eyes up a long-lasting career at the top level in England.

Jones said: “It’s interesting when you look at Conor Bradley’s upbringing. He grew up playing Gaelic football and being a great cross-country runner.

“When you understand those things and watch the way Conor Bradley plays football, it all comes together. He’s so tough and he has this other side to him where he seems very down to earth.

“I spoke to someone at Liverpool who says he’s genuinely such a good lad and he wants to be the best version of himself that he can, and that’s really encouraging in a 20-year-old footballer.”

An in-dpeth article in The Athletic last month detailed how Bradley had an elite mindset even in his childhood, along with how he’d soak up information and advice from his coaches across the various sports that he played.

That determination for success, along with a humility and desire for constant learning, should stand him in very good stead throughout his career, and those endorsements come as no surprise when you look at how he’s performed for Liverpool this season.

Thrust in at the deep end after Trent Alexander-Arnold got injured during the winter, the 20-year-old took to the Reds’ first team like a duck to water, with his first senior goal for the club in the 4-1 win over Chelsea a deserving reward for his tremendous performances.

Bradley’s mental toughness was also borne out in how he’s continued to impress even after the personal tragedy of his father’s death in early February.

When footballers break through at a high level before they turn 21, it can be easy for them to fall into the trap of believing their own hype and displaying undesirable traits on and/or off the pitch.

Liverpool won’t have to worry about that with the Northern Ireland youngster, who from everything we know about him is already a model professional.

