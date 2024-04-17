‘We’re hearing’: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Unai Emery links to Liverpool

Unai Emery’s impressive job at Aston Villa is understandably earning him both plaudits and links to bigger jobs in football.

Not many jobs come bigger than Liverpool Football Club ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed, however, that the Spaniard remains fully focused on the task at hand with the Villans.

“We’re hearing a lot at the moment about some fantastic managers who could be on the move this summer as big clubs like Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona could be looking for new head coaches, but one name we’re not hearing much about is Unai Emery,” the CaughtOffside columnist shared in his Daily Briefing.

“Emery has done a hugely impressive job at Aston Villa, and I’m aware some media pundits have been discussing and debating if he should be someone Liverpool are looking at to replace Jurgen Klopp. So why aren’t we seeing Emery linked with some of the top jobs available this summer?

“My understanding is that this is because Emery is fully focused on Aston Villa. Emery with Monchi, Damian Vidagany, are all together focusing on Villa’s European campaign this season and of course on a Champions League spot for next season. Nothing is concrete at this stage with other jobs; there’s interest for sure in Emery but he’s focusing on Villa now.”

The 52-year-old is on course to potentially deliver Villa fans their first piece of silverware since 1996.

Unai Emery shouldn’t be the next Liverpool manager

First and foremost, let us say that we’re appreciative of Emery’s talents as a coach and what he’s accomplished thus far in the West Midlands.

That said, the jump up to the impending vacancy at Anfield is a pretty steep one for any manager.

Let us put it this way: We’d have been taking a gamble on Xabi Alonso and the same applies for Liverpool-linked Ruben Amorim.

It’s absolutely no slight on Unai Emery but we don’t think he’d be the right fit for the job.

