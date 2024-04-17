(Video) What David James said this morning about Liverpool after Palace hurt is telling

Liverpool fans will be feeling a lot less confident about a silverware-laden end to the season at the moment than we did a few weeks ago and David James has now shared his thoughts on our loss to Crystal Palace.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Red said: “[Liverpool] actually did everything they needed to do and they were one or two inches out from winning the game comfortably.”

Goals change matches is the easiest terminology to use and had any of our many chances found the back of the net, it would have provided confidence that a second would soon follow.

That wasn’t the case though and as much as we deserved a goal, you can’t win any games if you don’t find the back of the net.

You can watch James’ comments via @SkyFootball on X:

"They have the capabilities and the squad to turn it around" David James shares his verdict on if Liverpool will win the Premier League and Europa League this season 🗣️🏆 pic.twitter.com/R4voanIwO5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 17, 2024

