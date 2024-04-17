Journalist hearing Liverpool about to move to ‘next stage of talks’ with managerial candidate

Liverpool are keen on making Ruben Amorim their next manager after Xabi Alonso opted to stay put with Bayer Leverkusen.

The good news for the Reds is that it very much appears the feeling is mutual for the Portuguese head coach.

Dean Jones now reports that talks with the 39-year-old are going relatively smoothly and that the next round of talks is expected to occur as soon as the Merseysiders’ ‘contact with Sporting becomes active’.

“I do think there is confidence in finding an agreement over making Amorim their manager, but there has always been an acceptance that it would not be sorted out fast,” the journalist told GIVEMESPORT.

“As far as I am aware, nothing has gone wrong with early contacts and this is a case of sorting details around him becoming the next manager.

“The fact he is keen on moving to Liverpool as his next step is key and, while there is no actual agreement yet reached, this will soon move on to the next stage of talks when Liverpool’s contact with Sporting becomes active.”

Sporting Lisbon restored their seven-point buffer over Benfica with a 1-0 win over Famalicao yesterday.

Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim to Anfield?

It seems a matter of time before Amorim trades his green armband for the red of Liverpool.

The former Braga boss did appear to allude to the possibility of following in Alonso’s footsteps and extending his stay in Portugal.

In our mind, however, this is merely talk designed to cut short the ongoing questions over his future.

Should Amorim pick up a second league title this term… what else is left to achieve in the Primeira Liga?

If not Amorim, then who?

Former FC Bayern boss Niko Kovac is the latest surprising name to be linked with Liverpool.

As Neil Jones made clear in his latest column with EOTK Insider, however, this very much seems like agent talk.

Admittedly, if Amorim does say ‘no’ to the opportunity at Anfield this summer, it leaves us in something of a pickle.

The Portuguese coach does seem the least problematic of the remaining candidates on paper.

