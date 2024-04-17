(Video) Liverpool teenager could be handed second appearance of the season after training presence

Jurgen Klopp will know that Liverpool need a miracle if we want to try and book our place in the semi-final of the Europa League and that could mean he calls upon a certain teenager.

The presence of Stefan Bajcetic in the open training session could mean that the midfielder makes his second Europa League appearance of the campaign.

READ MORE: (Video) What David James said this morning about Liverpool after Palace hurt is telling

With the 19-year-old returning to action for the Under-21s at Old Trafford, there could be a case to provide some minutes in Italy too.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of a role the Spaniard plays in this campaign, ahead of a crucial pre-season for him.

You can watch footage of Bajcetic in Liverpool training (from 2:09) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…