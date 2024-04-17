‘Conversations took place’: Fabrizio Romano drops concerning morning next Liverpool manager update

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed once again that Bayern Munich have pinned down Julian Nagelsmann as the frontrunner to replace Thomas Tuchel this summer.

This comes amid some links to the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool manager role, with Jurgen Klopp calling time on an illustrious career at Anfield.

“I want to confirm once again that Julian Nagelsmann is the frontrunner for the Bayern Munich job, ahead of Roberto de Zerbi and Ralf Rangnick, who are two alternatives. What will be important now, in the next few days, will be for Bayern to understand what will happen between Nagelsmann and the German national team,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“My understanding is that the German federation want to keep Nagelsmann until 2026, and they have already prepared a new contract proposal for him. They want him to commit to the national team. Nagelsmann himself wants to decide his future before the Euros this summer, and he knows now that Bayern’s interest is strong and concrete.

“Bayern have an idea of what they want their project to be with Nagelsmann, and now it’s about entering into the crucial stages of the conversation. Conversations took place with his agents in recent weeks, he’s the big favourite for the job.”

The German tactician will enjoy a well-deserved sabbatical after a nine-year stint that will have at least delivered one league title and a Champions League trophy back into the Reds’ hands.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Strong theory now emerging about Xabi Alonso following Liverpool manager snub

READ MORE: ‘We’re hearing’: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Unai Emery links to Liverpool

Ruben Amorim in the lead to replace Jurgen Klopp?

Despite Ruben Amorim’s concerning comments to the press, it very much appears as if he’s leading the race to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese head coach has rightly won plaudits for his style of football and transforming Sporting Lisbon into a regular competitor for the league title in the Primeira Liga.

Should, God forbid, the former Benfica star opt to continue his cycle in Portugal, of course, that leaves Liverpool with one hell of a problem to tackle.

Even more so if another promising candidate in Nagelsmann is snapped up by Bayern Munich this summer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!