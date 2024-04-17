(Video) Salah kicks Alexander-Arnold during open training session

The Liverpool squad will know that they’ve made hard work of the second leg against Atalanta by handing the home side a three-goal lead but the interaction between Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold shows morale is quite high.

As is customary for European competition, the squad trained in front of the media and this meant that they were able to capture the moment our Egyptian King kicked his vice captain.

READ MORE: (Video) Strange thing in Liverpool training that happened for first time ‘virtually all season’

The lack of a reaction from the Scouser gave the impression of a man who is very used to his teammate playing these type of tricks.

Let’s hope we can see such a relaxed group enter Italy and try to get the unlikeliest of victories over the line.

You can watch the moment between Salah and Alexander-Arnold (from 5:29) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…