(Video) Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Bernardo Silva’s comments on title rivals’ dropped points

It was a dream weekend for Manchester City as both Liverpool and Arsenal lost in the Premier League and now Bernardo Silva has commented on the dropped points.

Speaking with the media, the Portuguese international said: “It was obviously a very good weekend for us; I’m not going to deny that because personally, I wasn’t expecting both teams to drop points.

“Before, we didn’t depend only on ourselves, so we had to do our job and wait for them to drop points.

“Now the situation has changed a bit because we just depend on ourselves because if we do our job properly, we win the Premier League so happy with the results and not going to deny that. But there is a long way to go.”

It’s fair to say that the creative midfielder is not the most liked man at Anfield and these comments won’t help his case.

Let’s just hope Jurgen Klopp’s side can bounce back with a European miracle that can restart the winning momentum that is needed to achieve a successful end to the campaign.

You can watch Silva’s comments (from 1:59) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

