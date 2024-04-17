(Video) Strange thing in Liverpool training that happened for first time ‘virtually all season’

Liverpool fans know very well that this has been a tough season in terms of injury concerns but because the side has coped so well on the pitch, it’s barely been spoken about.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side trained in front of the media before facing Atalanta, Paul Gorst took to X to report:

‘No further injuries for Jurgen Klopp to concern himself with as Liverpool come through open training at the AXA Centre with as clean a bill of health as they’ve had virtually all season.’

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool teenager could be handed second appearance of the season after training presence

Even Stefan Bajcetic has been spotted which will be a huge boost for many, with the teenager making just one start this season so far.

Let’s hope we can use this clean bill of health to attack the end of the season and try to claim some more silverware.

You can view footage of the full squad in training via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…