Strong theory now emerging about Xabi Alonso following Liverpool manager snub

It wasn’t meant to be for Liverpool and beloved former midfielder Xabi Alonso.

The ex-Spanish international footballer opted to stay put with Bayer Leverkusen after the Reds came calling looking for a Jurgen Klopp successor.

Fabrizio Romano has since pointed to the 42-year-old’s ‘really special’ link to Real Madrid as one of several indications that he’ll one day be reunited with Los Blancos.

“Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has been very clear, telling the Spanish press that he 100% expects Xabi Alonso to become Real Madrid manager one day. Carro was very strong in his statement, saying he has no doubts that Alonso will be Real Madrid manager in the future,” the Italian journalist informed CaughtOffside.

“Carro knows that Alonso is super attracted to a future with Real Madrid – this is the reality, as Alonso still loves all his former clubs, such as Bayern and Liverpool, but the feeling with Real Madrid, as a Spanish guy, is really special.

“You might also remember that when I told you about Alonso rejecting Bayern and Liverpool to stay at Leverkusen this summer, I told you that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a big fan of Alonso – this is an important point. Perez is a big fan of Alonso as a person, and as a manager. He also believes he has the perfect style for Real Madrid and that his skills as a coach are fantastic.

“Perez is a super big fan of Alonso and this is why the feeling is that one day he will become Real Madrid manager.”

Leverkusen have since been crowned Bundesliga champions following a 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

Will Xabi Alonso manage Liverpool one day?

It’s looking increasingly likely that Real Madrid will be the first of the former outfits to benefit from Alonso’s skillset.

Whether the opportunity then later arises to take over Liverpool is difficult to determine and dependent entirely on the success of Jurgen Klopp’s successor. Potentially even the man after that!

If it all works out with Amorim, should the Portuguese head coach say ‘yes’ to the role, of course, the heartbreak will be quickly forgotten.

Dean Jones’ latest update on the matter at least suggests talks could progress quickly.

