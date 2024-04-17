Liverpool player’s exit now seems inevitable after what he’s said to his agent – report

With just over a month remaining of the 2023/24 season, the curtain will soon come down on Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager, and some members of his current squad could be following him out the door.

Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara all see their contracts expire this summer, and the latter’s exit now seems inevitable judging by a recent report.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder has instructed his agent to find him a new club, with the 33-year-old unlikely to be offered an extension at Anfield due to his persistent injury problems.

The former Spain international is determined not to retire at this early age, instead seeking to continue his career elsewhere.

It’s been an almighty shame that a player of Thiago’s phenomenal ability has been reduced to the periphery at Liverpool due to his seemingly never-ending injury problems.

He was a tremendous coup when we signed him in a £25m deal in autumn 2020 just one month after he won the Champions League with Bayern Munich, and moments such as his scintillating 25-yard goal against Porto in November 2021 will ensure that he’s fondly remembered by Reds fans.

Unfortunately, his body has continued to let him down, with the 33-year-old playing just five minutes all season, a cameo appearance towards the end of the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in February (Transfermarkt).

With just a few weeks remaining on his £200,000-per-week contract (Capology), and having proven unreliable in terms of his fitness, it’s impossible to make a case for Liverpool offering him fresh terms.

Thiago seems to know that himself, hence his reported instruction to his agent to look for a club who might take him on after he departs Merseyside.

It doesn’t feel right that such a distinguished player will slip out the back door at Anfield, but such is the hand that he’s been cruelly dealt. Hopefully he can enjoy an Indian summer elsewhere; goodness know he’s due a change of luck soon.

