What Bellingham is now saying about pre-Real Madrid ‘conversations’; likely with Liverpool

Jude Bellingham has opened up once again on his decision to move to Real Madrid this summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder had been heavily linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last year, though was persuaded by the project in the Spanish capital.

The 20-year-old admitted he had spoken to other clubs – with the Merseysiders no doubt one of those outfits – but moving to Los Blancos was a ‘no-brainer’.

“I had good chats with loads of clubs – including Dortmund – and my family were great in helping me chew up that information,” the England international was quoted as telling reporters by the Independent.

“It’s difficult while you are still in the season to take in the information and process it and still have to play at the weekend or in the Champions League.

“I had conversations with other teams but when Madrid came in it was a no-brainer really. The size of the club, the project, the plan going forward, the chance to play with such amazing players.

“I just jumped at it. That’s why I made my decision.”

The ex-Bundesliga star has enjoyed a terrific opening campaign with Carlo Ancelotti’s men, registering 30 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions) this term.

Jude Bellingham at Liverpool would have been something

What an opportunity missed for Jurgen Klopp in his final season at Anfield!

That’s not to suggest our recruitment team failed to react appropriately to the news in question.

The signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo are already paying dividends, even if Ryan Gravenberch appears to be one for the future.

Still, we can’t help but wonder at the kind of impact Bellingham would have made in the famous red shirt!

