(Video) Alisson: injury comeback ‘was really hard’ but now ready to be ‘part of the fight’

Liverpool fans can’t help but be impressed with what Caoimhin Kelleher did whilst in the team but the return of Alisson Becker from injury is huge.

Speaking about finally returning after an eight-week lay-off, the Brazilian said: “It was really hard for me. I am a guy that when I am at home, injured or just resting, I don’t like to watch football because I get too excited and I want to play!

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp wary of ‘exceptional’ Atalanta ‘handful’ ahead of second leg

“I want to be part of every game. But I knew that wasn’t possible for me, so I tried to make the best of the treatments, the recovery. I spent a lot of time on a bed having treatment, spent a lot of time inside the gym working to be strong when I come back, to be in a good shape, maybe better than I was before.

“This is how I feel. It was eight weeks pretty much working double sessions every day, sometimes three sessions, so it was really hard for me.

“And, of course, seeing the team fighting for titles, I have a lot of desire to be part of that, to be part of that fight. Thank God I am here and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp resurrects inspirational failure quote ahead of improbable European clash

This frustration from our No.1 will now need to be transferred into positive performances on the pitch and given his impeccable track record, there’s no reason to doubt this will happen.

Let’s just hope that the 31-year-old can keep a clean sheet in Italy as the job at hand is already tough enough, without the prospect of conceding any more goals.

You can watch Alisson’s comments on his injury return (from 10:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…