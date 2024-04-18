(Video) Alisson well and truly back as he pulls off incredible save; didn’t know it’d be offside

Alisson Becker is playing just his second match tonight since returning from a hamstring injury which sidelined him for two months, but Liverpool fans certainly don’t have to worry about the goalkeeper being rusty.

Shortly after the Reds took an early lead against Atalanta through a Mo Salah penalty, pulling back one of the three goals they require to cancel out the first-leg deficit, they were almost caught out at the other end.

After Gianluca Scamacca flicked the ball on to Teun Koopmeiners, the Dutchman put in a low cross towards the edge of the six-yard box. His compatriot Virgil van Dijk got a leg to it but looked like he was about to turn it into his own net until the Brazilian stopper somehow adjusted his footing and got back to claw it away from danger.

The offside flag then went up for an infringement earlier in the move, but Alisson wasn’t to know that when he miraculously reacted to stave off a real scare for Liverpool. That’s why he’s the best goalkeeper in the world, bar none!

You can view Alisson’s stupendous save below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @AlmedaDufo75613 on X: