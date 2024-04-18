Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Atalanta: Nunez out as Klopp rings the changes

You could forgive Liverpool’s lineup for experiencing deja vu after Jurgen Klopp encouraged his Liverpool side to give their all in Bergamo and to ‘fail beautifully’ if they must fail at all.

It was a similar rallying call issued to the squad ahead of a fateful return leg in the Champions League against Barcelona back in 2019.

Winning will, arguably, be an even harder outcome to achieve coming up against Atalanta’s likely raucous home ground.

Yet, try Klopp’s men must to keep alive any hopes of a treble-winning campaign.

Liverpool team news vs Atalanta

Alisson Becker is the man handed the task of patrolling between the goalposts in Italy.

The Brazilian international will be protected by a centre-back partnership consisting of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield selection will see Alexis Mac Allister joined on the pitch by Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah are the men entrusted with leading the line ahead of our impending encounter in Bergamo.

Give em’ hell, lads.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

How we line up to take on Atalanta 📋🔴 #UEL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024

