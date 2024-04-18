‘Not too surprised’: Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing morning Liverpool manager news

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Gian Piero Gasperini is currently not in the running for the Liverpool manager’s job.

The 66-year-old earned surprise links following Atalanta’s impressive 3-0 win over the Reds in the Europa League.

“Gian Piero Gasperini will have raised some eyebrows yesterday when he addressed rumours about him being in contention for the Liverpool job. He spoke at his press conference ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final with the Reds, saying: ‘Of course I am happy with links to Liverpool job to replace Klopp but my focus is on the game’,” the Guardian reporter told CaughtOffside.

“For sure, Gasperini has done a fantastic job at Atalanta in recent times so I’m not too surprised that, after beating Liverpool in such a convincing way with that 3-0 win at Anfield last week, there is some media speculation about him possibly replacing Klopp, but there’s nothing more to it than that.

“I can say that there’s nothing at all between Gasperini and Liverpool from what I know. I think these are links just generated by Atalanta’s super game vs Liverpool at Anfield, that’s it. As for other clubs, again there will always be links, but for now I see him staying at Atalanta.”

The Merseysiders face the Serie A outfit in Bergamo tonight, with a reaction required after a dismal 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Conversations took place’: Fabrizio Romano drops concerning morning next Liverpool manager update

READ MORE: Strong theory now emerging about Xabi Alonso following Liverpool manager snub

The contenders for the Liverpool job

As things currently stand, Ruben Amorim appears to remain the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool post.

Whilst Gasperini’s set-up in Merseyside most certainly deserves plaudits, we’d be surprised if the Italian entered Richard Hughes’ considerations based on one result.

Far more likely are the options of Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann. However, that is, of course, only an eventuality should the former Braga coach remain in Lisbon.

In the meantime, we’d be surprised if Gasperini’s performances didn’t bring him into consideration at other top outfits.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!