Paul Gorst hails ‘unbelievable’ player who’s providing ‘what Liverpool have missed’ v Atalanta

Paul Gorst was wowed by an ‘unbelievable’ moment from one Liverpool player during the first half of their Europa League clash against Atalanta tonight.

The Reds have shown a drastic improvement from recent games and pulled back one of the three-goal deficit from last week’s first leg with an early Mo Salah penalty.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The match in Bergamo sees Trent Alexander-Arnold making his first start in over two months, and the vice-captain has looked like he’s never been away, as illustrated by one chance to set up a chance for the visitors.

Half an hour into the game, Gorst tweeted: “Unbelievable ball from Alexander-Arnold to get Gakpo away but Salah can’t find Diaz with a threaded ball. That’s what Liverpool have missed while their vice captain has been sidelined though, defence to attack in one pass.”

Unbelievable ball from Alexander-Arnold to get Gakpo away but Salah can't find Diaz with a threaded ball. That's what Liverpool have missed while their vice captain has been sidelined though, defence to attack in one pass. https://t.co/zQYkFTXsN1 — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 18, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Salah tucks away chance to give Liverpool perfect start from the penalty spot

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson well and truly back as he pulls off incredible save; didn’t know it’d be offside

The difference that Trent makes to this Liverpool team has been evident in the first half at the Gewiss Stadium.

As per Sofascore, the 25-year-old completed six accurate long passes before the interval and took a team-high 60 touches, getting involved at every opportunity and regularly unlocking the Atalanta defence.

That ability to create attacks from seemingly nowhere is just what the Reds have been lacking in recent games, and as Gorst says, the vice-captain has quickly provided a string which has been missing from our bow in his absence.

After Liverpool’s slump in the first two weeks of April, Trent’s return from injury could hardly have been more timely. He looks set to have a massive impact on the team in the final month of the season.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!