(Video) What Klopp did with Mac Allister at full-time will melt Liverpool fans’ hearts

Liverpool fans are coming to terms with the fact that our season is rapidly falling apart and Jurgen Klopp’s interaction with one of his players showed how it’s affecting them all.

Cameras captured the moment the boss shared a hug with Alexis Mac Allister after the full-time whistle, with clear emotion being present.

Let’s hope that we can quickly turn these results around and soon be back to our winning best, something that will need to happen if we want to try and win the Premier League.

You can view the moment between Klopp and Mac Allister via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

Jurgen Klopp's final European match with Liverpool 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ewIDOpWJ6h — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 18, 2024

