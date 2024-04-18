(Video) Klopp resurrects inspirational failure quote ahead of improbable European clash

If Liverpool want to book a place in the Europa League semi-finals then we need to pull off an improbable performance, something Jurgen Klopp will of course be hoping for.

Speaking with the media, the boss said: “I remember I said if we fail then let’s fail in the most beautiful way – and that’s exactly how I see it again.

“But, I said it already, we want to win the game – and if we want to win the game then we better play good. If we play good we have a chance to win it and then we will see. It is exactly like that.”

It’s a typically inspirational comment from the 56-year-old that will both encourage the players that a comeback is possible, whilst removing pressure from needing to achieve it.

We all hope the game ends in another comeback from this great team and with the odds stacked against us – why not make history once again?

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 17:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

