(Video) Klopp wary of ‘exceptional’ Atalanta ‘handful’ ahead of second leg

Atalanta seemed to catch Liverpool by surprise in the first leg of the quarter final and Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise the performance of one man in particular.

Speaking with the press about Gianluca Scamacca, the 56-year-old said: “He was exceptional against us. He was really, really good – in England we say he was a ‘handful’!

“He is difficult to play against, great in the air and great on the floor. I liked him when he was at West Ham, I didn’t know him too well when he came to West Ham.

“It didn’t work out there 100 per cent but that can happen because the Premier League is a difficult league to play but you can see he has great quality.”

With a brace at Anfield, the 25-year-old has 14 goals in all competitions this season but Virgil van Dijk will be hoping that he and his defence can make sure this number doesn’t rise any further.

Let’s hope we can keep the former West Ham striker quiet, as we look to score enough ourselves so that we can book a place in the semi final.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Scamacca (from 24:01) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

