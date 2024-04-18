(Photo) Liverpool fans’ hearts will break at most depressing Klopp snap ever taken

Is there a sight more depressing that Jurgen Klopp appearing sapped of belief?

We’d venture this one will take some beating as Liverpool shuffled out of the Europa League with a whimper despite defeating Atalanta 1-0 in Bergamo.

The Merseysiders were in need of at least three goals to take the tie the distance but failed to capitalise on Mo Salah’s first-half penalty in Italy.

A second-half so immensely lacklustre it’s probably better not being spoken about followed, leaving the travelling support short-changed ahead of their return trip to L4.

What a disappointing end to Klopp’s European journey with Liverpool. This wasn’t supposed to be the way it ended with our affable tactician, was it?

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Empire’s X account: