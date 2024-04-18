(Photo) Liverpool’s travelling fans will be left disbelieving at away end for Atalanta clash

Liverpool fans attending the Europa League clash against Atalanta tonight will have been in for quite a shock when they first laid eyes on where they’ll be situated.

Anfield Football shared an image of the away end at the Gewiss Stadium where the travelling Reds will hope to see their team pull off a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down from the first leg, and to say that it isn’t the lap of luxury would be an understatement.

The stand is positioned behind a fence, which isn’t a welcoming feature to begin with, and it looks for all the world like temporary seating which was wheeled in for this match, with metal poles around the sides and back and seats which don’t exactly scream comfort.

Of course, Liverpool supporters couldn’t travel to Bergamo when we last played Atalanta away during the global pandemic in 2020. Their base for tonight’s match has a ramshackle appearance to it, for sure, but hopefully the Reds will give their fans a night to remember nonetheless.

You can view a photo of the away end below, via @AnfieldFootball on X: