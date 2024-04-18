‘Final negotiations’: Next Liverpool manager closing in on Anfield move; agent bought apartment

Ruben Amorim appears to be closing in on a move to Liverpool Football Club, according to one update from Pedro Sepulveda.

The journalist shared the news in question on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that the ex-Braga boss’ agent has ‘bought an apartment in Liverpool’.

This comes at a time when the Reds and the 39-year-old are finalising negotiations over a proposed switch to L4 this summer.

❗️Rúben Amorim's agent bought an apartment in Liverpool. One of his employee will live there permanently. 👀 🇨🇴 They've Diaz in @LFC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LFC and Amorim are in final negotiations regarding the coach's contract. 🦁 @SportingCP doesn't have any name to replace Amorim, yet. pic.twitter.com/ZnqezzqvEe — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 18, 2024

Ruben Amorim: Jurgen Klopp’s official successor?

Boy, oh boy, that sounds scary to write, let alone say out loud!

Nothing’s official yet, of course, as things currently stand, with both the club and patch journalists awfully quiet when it comes to reported talks with Amorim – understandably so!

If we’re to take Sepulveda’s latest report with anything other than a pinch of salt, however, it’s encouraging to see witness some serious movement on this front.

We know patience is going to be the name of the game with any candidate who steps in after Klopp.

But how reassuring would it be to know that one of the top options available will potentially take over?

