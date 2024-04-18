(Image) The ‘ramshackle s****y stand’ Liverpool fans are coping with in Italy

Liverpool fans around the world are hoping for miracles to come true against Atalanta and those lucky enough to be in the stadium are not exactly being given the best seats in the house.

Taking to X, writer Dave Kirby replied to a video posted on the club’s accounts that showcased the sights in Bergamo and had quite the response.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson: injury comeback ‘was really hard’ but now ready to be ‘part of the fight’

Alongside an image of the stand our supporters will be sitting in, the Scouser wrote: ‘Lovely images – the complete opposite of the ramshackle shitty stand where the LFC fans are gonna be shoved.’

Let’s hope those present can actually see the pitch and that they get to witness a genuine piece of history.

You can view the image and post via @DaveKirby01 on X:

Lovely images – the complete opposite of the ramshackle shitty stand where the LFC fans are gonna be shoved. pic.twitter.com/ikdWg3jF1X — Dave Kirby (@DaveKirby01) April 18, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…